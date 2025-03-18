Ramadan: Foundation gives succor to families in Ilorin  

Saleeman Adedoyin Saleeman Foundation has brought succor to more the 1,000 families in Ilorin the capital of Kwara State.
As part of activities to mark the founder’s 34th birthday, SAS Foundation expanded its outreach to include communities, correctional centers, and orphanages in Ilorin.
On Monday, a reception for the SAS Foundation delegation, led by its Head of Operations, Hassan Kabir, paid a courtesy visit to Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, HRH Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR.
Speaking at the palace, Hassan Kabir highlighted the success of their ongoing Ramadan relief distribution, reiterating their commitment to easing the burdens of the less privileged in Ilorin and beyond.
The Head of Operations of the foundation, however, sought royal blessings for their future initiatives.
Also speaking Emir Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR described the Founder/Chairman of SAS Foundation, Engr. Saleeman Adedoyin Saleeman as a shining example of Ilorin’s promising future.
“I pray to Allah for enduring peace and prosperity among my people, and seeing young people like those in the SAS Foundation embody this spirit of giving back is truly fulfilling,” remarked Alhaji Sulu-Gambari.
“We have heard of your numerous philanthropic gestures. I urge you to remain consistent in your efforts. Our prayers are with you.”
The Emir also acknowledged Adedoyin’s deep concern and love for the needy, offering prayers for his continued success and divine guidance in his humanitarian endeavors.
