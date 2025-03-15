Ramadan: Customs CG urges empowerment of vulnerable

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Dr Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has urged Muslims and non-Muslims to help one another in the month of Ramadan, especially the needy and the underprivileged members of the society.
He made the call during the Al-Habibiyya Islamic Society (AIS) iftar (breaking of fast) and daily feeding of about 2, 700 fasting Muslims, the less privileged and non-Muslims beneficiaries which took place at the society’s Mosque on Thursday evening in Abuja.
The Customs CG, who personally served meals to worshippers and other beneficiaries, commended the initiative by AlS, as a reflection of Islamic teachings which dwell extensively about caring for the less privileged.
He, however, urged the rich and well-to-do individuals, religious and corporate organisations to emulate Al-Habibiyah’s gesture and also appreciate its ongoing charitable efforts pledging continued support in fostering social welfare initiatives.
“This is an injunction of Almighty Allah. This is what we should do during fasting; care for those that are less privileged through programmes like this. We should have more of these in different parts of the country because many people are fasting and wondering how they will break their fast. It is the reality of our times, and more Nigerians should be encouraged to undertake this noble cause in a disciplined manner,” Adeniyi said.
He also commended Al-Habibiyya for the orderliness in the feeding programme, stressing the need for Nigerians to embrace discipline, orderliness, and structured planning in their day-to-day activities.
Also, the national chief Imam of AIS, Sheik Fuad Adeyemi and chairman, Al-Habibiyah Food Bank, Alhaji Faruq Suleiman, in their separate remarks, said that the feeding programme was organised every Ramadan to support the downtrodden irrespective of their religious belief.
