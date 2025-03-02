Ramadan: Church distributes grains to 1,000 Muslims in Kaduna

The Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry, Sabon Tasha in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has distributed grains to over 1,000 underprivileged Muslims and Islamic schools to ease the Ramadan fasting in view of the current hardship in the country.

Pastor Yohanna Buru, General Overseer of the church, noted that the gesture was also intended to strengthen peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance among residents in the region.

“We are also reciprocating the kindness of Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, a Muslim woman who regularly donates rice, cash, and new clothes for the church’s widows and orphans during Christmas, New Year, and Easter celebrations,” he added.

According to Pastor Buru, the church has been distributing rice, maize, and other food items to poor Muslims in five northern states for the past 19 years, enabling them to participate fully in the 30-day fasting and prayers of Ramadan.

“We are targeting over 1,000 poor Muslims this year and have purchased 30 bags of maize and millet to distribute, starting today,” Pastor Buru shared.

He appealed to well-meaning individuals to support the less privileged and called on traders to refrain from arbitrarily price increments during Ramadan.

The pastor further revealed that he had mobilized 30 volunteer pastors and imams for a 7-day campaign to appeal to the traders to reduce food prices.

Receiving the items, Malam Hassan Lawal, a leader of the Association of Persons Living with Disabilities in the state, expressed gratitude to the church.

Similarly, Malam Tukur Zubairu, the Kaduna State leader of the Blind Persons Association, acknowledged the church’s long-standing support for Muslims during Ramadan.