Ramadan: CAN President breaks fasts with Muslims in Abuja

    By Abbas Jimoh

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, has called for religious harmony.

He made the call when he joined Muslim faithful to break their Ramadan fast (Iftar) on Thursday night in Abuja.

Okoh joined worshippers at the Al-Habibiyya Mosque, Guzape, Abuja, for the Iftar and the feeding of about 2,500 fasting Muslims.
The event was also attended by representatives of Muslim and Christian organisations and traditional rulers, among others.
Okoh noted the need for peace and unity among Nigerians for national development.
He commended the leadership of Al-Habibiyya Islamic Society for the initiative, saying such gestures would help promote religious tolerance and understanding in the country.
“We are basically the same (Muslims and Christians), and we must find a way to make things work together in this country.

“So, to those wondering what the President of CAN is doing in a mosque, I say this, I have come here, and I will come again.

“It is an opportunity to learn and share. I urge every Nigerian to understand other religions so we can grow in mutual respect, understanding, and peace,” he said.
Earlier, the National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyya Mosque, Sheik Fuad Adeyemi, said the feeding programme is organised every Ramadan to support the less privileged, regardless of religious belief.
He said that inviting other faith-based organisations and dignitaries was aimed at fostering understanding, peace, and unity among Nigerians.
“We should recognise what unites us as human beings and as people destined to share the same environment.
“That is why we do what we do. We believe that, by God’s infinite mercy, the little we contribute will be blessed,” Adeyemi said.
