Ramadan: Borno Rep distributes food palliatives, cash to constituents

The House of Representatives member for Kaga/Magumeri/Gubio Federal Constituency in Borno state, Hon. Usman Zannah, has donated food palliatives to 5,000 constituents.

The items include assorted bags of rice, sugar, cartons of spaghetti and other condiments as well as cash donations.

Zannah, who is the Chairman House Committee on North East Development Commission, NEDC, said the annual gesture is aimed at ameliorating the economic hardship and to provide succor to the people, especially in this Holy month of Ramadan Kareem.

Zannah commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum, for providing leadership in managing the over decade insurgent crisis, which has brought about relative peace and development not only in Borno, but the country as a whole.

He noted that the gesture is to complement efforts of the government at all levels to ensure inclusivity, as the beneficiaries were selected irrespective of political or ethnic considerations.

Hon Zannah revealed that “the entire month of Ramadan in essence, is a celebration of the Quran’s revelation, which is described as a ‘Guide and Mercy for those who do good’. (31:3 Holy Quran).

“Therefore, it is in my tradition to assist people of my constituents with food palliatives and cash to complement the Ramadan Iftar.

“My people have been very good to me for giving the mandate to represent them at the national assembly at all times, therefore what ever assistance I rendered is not worth of the mandate and trust they bestowed on me.

“This is not the first time I have been assisting my people especially those in distress, this time around as usual, I decided to give them bags of rice, sugar, clothing materials and even cash worth millions of naira to cushion their hardship, especially those at the grassroots.” Zannah said.

He, however, appealed to people of the constituents to exercise patience and pray for him while representing them to ensure that most of the issues related to education, agricultural schemes, poverty alleviation, job creation and infrastructural development such as roads, portable drinking water, electricity supply and adequate security of lives and property became visible under his watch across major towns and communities of Kaga, Magumeri and Gubio Local Government Areas.

He also commended the Borno State Governor for relocating the college of Health technology to Magumeri local government area, constructing 50 Housing estates and renovating General Hospitals in Magumeri and Gubio as well as several projects across his constituency.

In their separate vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman of Magumeri, Hon. Abubakar Abdulkadir (Bukar Yaro), spoke extensively on the achievements of the lawmaker in his Council, while the Chairmen of Gubio, Hon. Mali Bulama Mali Gubio and counterpart of Kaga Council area, Hon. Mairu Abdallah ably represented by their deputies thanked the lawmaker for the gesture.