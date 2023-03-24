Ramadan: Ansar-ud-Deen to feed 5,500 Muslims daily

The Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN) says it plans to distribute food items to 5,000 people and also give free Ramadan dinner (iftary) to another…

The Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADSN) says it plans to distribute food items to 5,000 people and also give free Ramadan dinner (iftary) to another 500 Muslims daily for the 29 or 30 days of this year’s Ramadan fasting.

The Abuja branch chairman of the society, Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Olayiwola, said this at a news conference in Abuja.

According to him, part of the series of activities lined up for this year’s 28th annual Ramadan lecture and special payer for the nation, was themed: ‘Ramadan: Islam and Good Governance: the Role of Muslims’, to be held at the ADSN Central Mosque, Maitama, Abuja.

He said the lecture would be delivered by the chairman, ADSN Northern State Council of Missioners, Dr Muhydeen Ajani Bello.

He also said Sheik Bello would, after the lecture, lead a national prayer to seek divine guidance for good governance, peace and tranquility in the democratic transition in the country.

“Ramadan period is a month of re-awakening of all Muslims to their roles and responsibilities as well as Islam’s perspective on good governance. The month also reminds Muslims of equality of citizens before Allah.

“Our food bank will deal with the collection of raw food items donated by the well-to-do amongst us and distribute to 5,000 less-privileged to have good food in their respective houses daily.

“Also, we are going to organise Ramadan breakfast for additional 500 Muslims daily in our mosque in Maitama. We solicit public support in this direction to complement our own earmarked resources,” Olayiwola said.