Ramadan: Abuja National Mosque foundation donates food to needy

The Abuja National Mosque Da’awah and Welfare Foundation (ANMDWF) has donated food items to over 400 Muslims in the FCT.

The ANMDWF chairman, Dr Muhammad Kabir Adam, who led other officials of the foundation in the distribution held at the Area 1 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp and also at the conference hall of the Abuja National Mosque in Abuja, said the gesture was to feed Muslims that were in need of food items to ease their Ramadan fasting.

Also speaking with Daily Trust on Sunday during the exercise, the Secretary of the ANMDWF, Alhaji Jafaru Umoru, said the gesture was one of the activities of the foundation.

“The foundation was established last year by the Murshid of the Abuja national mosque, Prof. Shehu Said Galadanchi, to carry out da’wah and welfare activities. In this Ramadan, we are partnering with individuals and organisations,” he said.

He said: “What we give today is rice, semovita, oil and other condiments for the food. We earlier went to the IDP camp in Area 1 where we distributed to over 100 IDPs.”

He also said that beyond the provision of food items, a certain number of people would be trained and empowered to stand on their own and to also be able to employ others.

He also charged wealthy individuals and organisations to help the needy either in the month of Ramadan and at every other time as part of worshipping Allah.