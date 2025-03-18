Ramadan: Abuja National Mosque donates food to indigents

The Abuja National Mosque Management Board has distributed Ramadan food stuffs and condiments for over 2,260 vulnerable Muslims in FCT and environs to cushion the effects of the economic hardship.
The Chairman of the distribution of items of the National Mosque Ramadan programme, Ustaz Abubakr-Siddeeq Muhammad, said the event was the third since the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fasts.
“This time around we have got 200 bags of 25kg rice from the Honorable Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar S. Kyari, we have got another 50 bags of assorted food items from the NEAR Foundation and NTIC.
“Another anonymous individual has given us five bags of 50kg rice and five bags of 50kg sugar. These, as we are seeing, are being distributed to the recipients,” Muhammad said.
He said the committee has expanded its reach to cover the area councils so that the poorest of the poor can also benefit based on the instruction of the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.
