The FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), popularly known as Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), Abuja, has raised concerns over road dangers associated with the rainy season and cautioned motorists against speeding and reckless driving.

Dr Yusuf Suberu, VIO’s Mayor of the Federation, expressed the concern in an interview on Tuesday.

Suberu emphasised the importance of safe driving practices, including strict adherence to traffic rules and regulations during the rainy season. (NAN)