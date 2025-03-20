Rainstorm renders many homeless in Kogi community emirates

A devastating rainstorm has wreaked havoc in Kabba, the headquarters of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, destroying hundreds of houses and leaving many residents homeless.

It was gathered that the heavy downpour, which occurred at dusk on Monday, was accompanied by strong winds that blew off roofs and caused extensive property damage.

Among the worst-hit areas in the Kabba metropolis are the Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC) Kabba, Iyah community, Ben Thomas Hotel and Kajola Quarter, among others.

Residents said many victims, including women and children, are without shelter, with several seeking refuge with friends, colleagues, and family members in the neighbourhood.

Mrs Olayinka Amosun Eniola, the Principal of FGGC Kabba, confirmed that although no lives were lost, several buildings within the school were destroyed.

Similarly, Chief Shuaib Ipinmisho, Chairman of the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) of the school, described the damage as “worrisome,” noting that it primarily affected classrooms, student hostels, and staff residences.

He said the extent of destruction was beyond what the PTA and school management could handle alone.

Attempts to reach SEMA Secretary, Muktari Atima for comments were unsuccessful, but an official from the agency confirmed that management is aware of the situation and is preparing to visit the affected area for assessment and necessary action.