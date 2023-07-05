Rainfall: Flood causes gridlock at Gwagwalada community

Motorists plying the popular Abuja-Lokoja highway were at a standstill in Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, due to flood from rainfall that started in the…

Motorists plying the popular Abuja-Lokoja highway were at a standstill in Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, due to flood from rainfall that started in the early hours of Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that motorists coming from Zuba Axis had to use alternative routes, especially through Kuje Area Council to access Kwali and Abaji.

NAN also reports that the same goes for motorists coming from Lokoja to Gwagwalada, that had to use an alternative route through Kuje to the city centre.

Most of the drivers who spoke to NAN called on the authorities concerned to come to their rescue, adding that the situation happened at the same time every year.

The chief of Anguwar Kaura community in Giri, Mr Bako Ndazhaga, called on the FCT to come to their aid, considering the importance of the road and the people living around the community.

