Rainfall: 436 families displaced, 228 houses destroyed in Lagos

The heavy rainfall witnessed in most parts of the country in the last 15 days has left about 436 families displaced in Lagos State.

Similarly, about 228 houses were either partially or completely destroyed within the same period in the state.

A total of 13 electricity poles were also affected in the different parts of the metropolis.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) assessment of damage done to properties in the state showed that some houses were impacted in varying degrees across the state.

The South-West Territorial Head of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, said the major rainfall which occurred on 1st and 15th of May, 2023 recorded serious wind/rain storm.

Farinloye said the two days windstorm was without any casualty or fatality but wreaked havocs on public and private buildings.

He said the agency carried out assessment of Agboyi one, Agboyi two, Agboyi three, in Odo Ogun communities in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

He said the assessment showed that about 130 houses were either partially or fully affected by the windstorm, adding that about 228 families were affected in the May 1, 2023 incident.

Farinloye said, “While the incident of 15th May, 2023 affected about 98 buildings in Agege; Ifako Ijaye; Ikola, Isale Aboru and Oke Ishagun located in Alimoso Local Government Area of Lagos State with about 108 families affected and about 13 electricity poles affected in the areas

“Nigerians must exercise utmost restraint on their activities especially during working hours. Chldren must not be allowed to play outside or sent on errand hours before rainfall.

“School authorities must be protective and train the children to hide under their furnitures to protect them from the effect of falling objects. We must avoid taking refuge under temporary structures and trees.”