Qur’anic convention: Sultan confirms indefinite shift, states reasons

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has confirmed the indefinite postponement of the Qur’an convention, earlier slated for February 22, 2025.
In a statement on Friday night, the Sultan also listed some reasons for the postponement.
One of the listed reasons was the over 500,000 applicants interested in participating in the convention, initially slated for the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.
The Sultan said a new date for the convention would be announced after this year’s Ramadan, which is expected to commence next March and would last one month.
The development is coming less than two weeks to the event, which is expected to see over 30,000 Qur’an memorisers, writers, reciters and calligraphers across the country converge on Abuja.
“From the outset, our goal was to organize a meaningful and spiritually enriching event that would bring together scholars, Huffaz, and participants from across Nigeria and beyond.
“However, as the planning progressed, it became clear that this convention has grown far beyond our initial expectations—a testament to the deep love and commitment our people have for the Quran,” Sultan Abubakar said in the statement signed on his behalf by Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Secretary-General of the NSCIA.
According to him, there was also an overwhelming response and international interest on the convention.
He said, “We initially planned for 60,000 participants, comprising 30,000 Huffaz (Quran memorisers) and 30,000 other participant.
“However, due to overwhelming interest, the number of expressions of interest and accreditation requests has now exceeded 500,000 participants.
“Additionally, we have received a significant amount of interest from renowned international scholars and foreign delegations who wish to be part of this historic event.
“To ensure that we properly accommodate everyone, including our international partners, we have decided—after extensive consultation with key stakeholders and organizers—that the convention will be rescheduled to a later date to allow for a more structured and inclusive gathering,” the Sultan said.
While saying that the development is a commitment to excellence, the council said it was an opportunity to enhance the event’s quality and impact.
He said that the delay woukd allow them to refine the logistics, expand the venue, and create an even more memorable experience for all attendees.
