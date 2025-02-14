Report: Qur’anic Convention postponed indefinitely

Qur’an convention, slated for February 22, 2025, has been postponed.

A member of the organising committee who pleaded anonymity told BBC Hausa that the planned convention has been postponed to a later date.

The development is coming barely two weeks to the event, which is expected to see about 30,000 Qur’an memorisers, writers, reciters and calligraphers across the country converge on Abuja.

“The convention was postponed since Thursday night.” the source told BBC Hausa.

The source, however, did not state the reason behind the postponement of the convention but hinted that it may hold after Ramadan.

Earlier, Daily Trust had reported how reactions trailed the planned convention, with different scholars expressing divergent views about the legitimacy of the event in Islam.