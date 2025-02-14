Report: Qur’anic Convention postponed indefinitely

Qur’an convention, slated for February 22, 2025, has been postponed.
A member of the organising committee who pleaded anonymity told BBC Hausa that the planned convention has been postponed to a later date.
The development is coming barely two weeks to the event, which is expected to see about 30,000 Qur’an memorisers, writers, reciters and calligraphers across the country converge on Abuja.
“The convention was postponed since Thursday night.” the source told BBC Hausa.
- I’ve lost my comrade-in-arms, Fasoranti mourns Adebanjo
- Oyo kingmakers accuse Makinde of threatening their Safety, freedom
The source, however, did not state the reason behind the postponement of the convention but hinted that it may hold after Ramadan.
Earlier, Daily Trust had reported how reactions trailed the planned convention, with different scholars expressing divergent views about the legitimacy of the event in Islam.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.