Qur’an convention as platform for Muslim unity

The upcoming Nigeria Quran Convention appears to be a celebration of the profound and long-standing tradition of Quranic knowledge in Nigeria. The Qur’an convention slated to be held in Abuja, on February 22, 2025, will hopefully showcase the dedication, discipline, and spiritual devotion of those who have memorized and can write the entire Qur’an.

This inaugural event, expected to bring together at least 30,000 individuals who have committed the Qur’an to memory, will provide opportunity for participants to discuss and share knowledge towards improving the understanding of the Qur’an.

Islam is rooted in the values of faith, learning and unity, therefore, the convention seeks to build a stronger, more unified Ummah by bringing together Muslims from diverse cultural, linguistic and institutional backgrounds under the banner of the Holy Qur’an.

SPONSOR AD

Through this historic gathering, we the Muslim youth honour the remarkable achievements of Qur’anic memorisation, recitation and intellectual excellence by supporting the convention.

The festival will serve to unite the entire Nigerian Ummah spiritually, physically and socially. No matter the differences of sects in Nigeria, the Qur’an is one that unites all Muslims, and therefore the organisers of the event must be commended, especially the Sultan of Sokoto, Imam Dahiru Usman Bauchi, Sheikh Qaribullah, and Sheikh Bala Lau.

It is hoped that the convention will bring together youth groups from several northern states and thousands of people from different parts of Nigeria to celebrate a shared tradition that transcends cultural boundaries.

We wish to call on all dissenting imams and their followers who are sceptical of the good intentions of the convention, to put aside their selfish interests in order not to demoralise the Muslim Ummah from attending the convention.

The said convention is not a political affair, and neither is it being sponsored by anyone, but would be a platform where Muslim groups from various states would have cause to interact and share ideas.

The event should be an opportunity for Muslims to collectively pray for peace, continued stability and prosperity of the country and also highlight extraordinary achievements to motivate young people to preserve and uphold the Noble Qur’an’s tradition.

By celebrating the universal message of the Qur’an, the Nigeria Qur’an Convention fosters spiritual growth, intellectual development, and cultural appreciation, reinforcing the bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood that unite all Muslims.

Comrade Murtala Mohammed Garba (Gamji), Northern Elders Youth Forum of Northern Nigeria