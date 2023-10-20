Queues: We have 30-day fuel supply – NNPC retail

NNPC Retail – a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it has fuel supply of at least 30 days. The…

NNPC Retail – a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it has fuel supply of at least 30 days.

The company stated this in a notice released on Thursday, October 19, via its official “X” account formally known as Twitter.

The company released the statement as a response to growing fuel queues at retail stations in some parts of the country, especially Lagos and Abuja.

The statement noted that the root cause of the queues has since been addressed.

It read: “NNPC Retail Limited notes the appearance of fuel queues in some parts of Lagos and a few other locations around the country. This is due to reduced Depot loadout in Apapa, Lagos over a few days, and the root cause has since been addressed.

“We assure all Nigerians that there is ample supply with the sufficiency of at least 30 days. Motorists are advised to desist from panic buying as distribution will normalise over the next couple of days.”

Daily Trust findings showed an increased number of outlets dispensing fuel within the Central Business District of Abuja and along the airport road as well as in Ikeja, Lagos.

