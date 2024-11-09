✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Questions still begging for answers

  1. Why did the Kano and Kaduna governments allow the minors to be taken to Abuja by the police in the first instance? 

 

  1. Was it lack of knowledge of the procedure for prosecution of matters relating to jurisdiction?

 

  1. Is it true that the Kano State governor originally ordered the arrest of the protesters in his state?

 

  1. Even after the protesters were taken to Abuja, why did the Kano and Kaduna governments fail to intervene to secure their release until after three months?
  1. What concrete measures have the Kano State Government put in place to ensure that Governor Yusuf’s promise of proper rehabilitation does not end as a lip service?

 

  1. What measures will Kaduna State put in place to monitor the boys it promised to empower based on good behaviour?

 

  1. Are they entitled to compensation for those experiences they recounted?

 

  1. Will the president order the police force to compensate the protesters for the maltreatment of the three months in custody?

 

  1. Would some human rights lawyers sue on their behalf?

 

