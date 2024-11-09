Questions still begging for answers

- Why did the Kano and Kaduna governments allow the minors to be taken to Abuja by the police in the first instance?
- Was it lack of knowledge of the procedure for prosecution of matters relating to jurisdiction?
- Is it true that the Kano State governor originally ordered the arrest of the protesters in his state?
- Even after the protesters were taken to Abuja, why did the Kano and Kaduna governments fail to intervene to secure their release until after three months?
- What concrete measures have the Kano State Government put in place to ensure that Governor Yusuf’s promise of proper rehabilitation does not end as a lip service?
- What measures will Kaduna State put in place to monitor the boys it promised to empower based on good behaviour?
- Are they entitled to compensation for those experiences they recounted?
- Will the president order the police force to compensate the protesters for the maltreatment of the three months in custody?
- Would some human rights lawyers sue on their behalf?