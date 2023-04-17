Quadri battles Ma Long in first round of WTT Champions Macao

Quadri Aruna is set to serve-off his first round of the men’s singles of WTT Champions Macao as he was paired against world and…

Quadri Aruna is set to serve-off his first round of the men’s singles of WTT Champions Macao as he was paired against world and Olympic champion Ma Long of China.

Aruna who exited last week’s WTT Champions Xinxiang in the first round after losing 3-0 to Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-Ju will be competing against world’s best at the second WTT Champions event of the year which kicks off on Monday April 17 at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion.

WTT Champions Macao has a combined prize pool of $800,000 on offer with 1000 world ranking points waiting at the top of the podium for the champions.

Aruna, touted as a potential threat to Chinese players after his performance at this year’s WTT Star Contender Doha where he edged out three top Chinese players to reach the semi final stage of the competition, is hoping to give Ma Long a run for his money.

“There is no doubt that this is another tough match for me but I am going out there again to give my best because nothing is certain in the competition as everybody is in good form and nobody is sure of winning every match.

“It is 50-50 against any opponent in the competition. There is no doubt that it is the biggest gathering of the best players in the world and I am hoping that my best will see me through this time around,” he said.

Ranked 11th in the world, Aruna will face the world number four with the hope of advancing to the second round.