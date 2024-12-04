Quacks responsible for building collapse in Nigeria – NSE president

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Mrs Margaret Oguntala has exonerated registered engineers from the incidences of building collapse in the country, saying quacks should be held responsible.

Oguntala disclosed this to journalists while inspecting the ongoing project of the headquarters of Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

She said, “We are talking to people and letting them know the importance of using professionals in their projects, particularly in building projects.

SPONSOR AD

“We have found out that collapsed buildings have nothing to do with the engineers who are registered with us.

“We are calling on citizens of Nigeria to at all time to consult with the Nigerian Society of Engineers to ensure they used qualified, registered engineers,” he said.

Oguntala also advised citizens building structures in Nigeria to verify with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria before contracting engineers.

She said the society has a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), on their project, adding that the projects are well conceived from planning to design and implemented well.

“We have already nominated some of our members to join the government in preparing sustainable solutions to mitigating the reoccurrence of the collapse of the Alau Dam, which occurred in Sept. 10.” she said.