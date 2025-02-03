✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
International

QATAR: Turkey to accept Palestinians freed by Israel – FM

Turkey could take in some Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel under the terms of its ceasefire deal with Hamas, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a visit to Qatar on Sunday.
“Our president has declared that we are ready to take in some freed Palestinians… in order to support the agreement,” Fidan said at a press conference in Doha.
“Turkey, along with other countries, will do its part in this regard so the ceasefire agreement can remain in force.”
The first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza centres on the release of 33 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in return for the freeing of around 1,900 prisoners, mostly Palestinians, being held in Israeli jails.
Many of those prisoners, however, are to be permanently exiled upon their release.

