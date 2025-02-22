PZ Cussons Nigeria Donates Research Equipment to UniJos

PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC-under NOTAP-Industry Research Laboratory Upgrade Project- donated State-of-the Art research equipment to Department of Chemistry, University of Jos.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Executive officer of PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC, Mr Dimitris Kostianis, said we keyed into the vision of National Office for Technology for Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) in their quest to bridge the gap between academia and industry in translating researches in our knowledge centres into required goods. ‘Nigeria is blessed with intellectual asset, what is urgently required are State-of-the-Art laboratory equipment for effective and world-class research endeavours.

“We are motivated by NOTAP to identify with these needs and render remedial intervention’ he enthused. So far, our intervention has covered 8 (eight) universities across the 6 (six) geo-political zones of the country. We will very soon commission 2(two) similar gestures in other universities to bring the total number to 10 (ten). We also offered 5 Ph. D fellowships now at various stages of completion of their programmes.

“These are part of PZ Cussons’ Corporate Social Investment to entrench ‘Good for Business’ for the good of Nigeria’s ecosystem.”

In her remarks, Director General and Chief Executive officer. NOTAP, Dr (Barrister) Obiageli Amadiobi applauded the company for their dogged and consistent support for the project.

“PZ Cussons, is the only company that has so far keyed into the Research Laboratory Upgrade project’ she added and beckoned on others to join in these crusade to improve research infrastructure in our knowledge centres.

In his remarks at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, University of Jos Professor Tanko Isyaku, expressed happiness to witness both MoU signing ceremony and the commissioning of the project.

He called for more of such assistance from the private sector to public institutions.

The donation was commissioned on the premises of the university campus, Bauchi Road.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by full complement of the academic community, students, NOTAP leadership as well as that of PZ Cussons.

Array of equipment donated at the event

Centre: VC University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, DG/CEO NOTAP, Dr (Barr)Lady Obiageli Amadiobi, Sam Moju, Head, Corporate Services & Projects, PZ Cussons and other staff at the event.