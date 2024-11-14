PWDs urge INEC to ensure accessible polling units

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, persons with disabilities (PWDs) have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prioritise their needs and ensure a seamless voting process.

Speaking on behalf of PWDs, the Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) emphasised the importance of accessibility at polling units.

Molly Joshua, IFA’s Director of Programmes, urged INEC to select polling locations with flat surfaces to accommodate PWDs and provide assistive tools like the “braille ballot guide.”

SPONSOR AD

Joshua also requested that the braille ballot guide be categorised as sensitive electoral material to guarantee its deployment and availability at polling units.

He called for polling officials to fill out the EC40H Form to collect vital data on PWD voters, aiding future planning and cost-efficiency.

Joshua appealed to INEC to strengthen coordination with security agencies and ensure Form EC30E, which provides election day instructions for PWDs, is prominently displayed at polling units. He noted that ballot boxes should be positioned to allow PWDs to cast their votes independently and called for sustained engagement with the PWD community, IFA, and other relevant organisations to improve accessibility.

Highlighting the challenges PWDs face, Joshua urged INEC to address the stigma and stereotypes that discourage their participation in elections. He noted that PWDs are eager to engage in the country’s electoral and political processes if the right environment is created.