PWDs seek access to public buildings in Benue

Persons with Disabilities (PWD) in Benue State have expressed concern over their inability to access public service buildings, citing the absence of regulatory laws as a major factor contributing to their plight.

Jacinta Ighoito, the Chairperson, Albinism Association of Nigeria in Benue State, who made the observation at the weekend in Makurdi noted that whenever they are on advocacy visits to public buildings including the state secretariat and House of Assembly, they find it difficult to gain access because the buildings are not disability friendly.

She also pointed out the non-inclusion of five per cent employment allotment to PWD in the state, saying all these are because there are no laws domesticated in the state to criminalise such acts.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh, has assured that the assembly will prioritise the passage of the Disability Bill once the revised draft, currently under review by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, is presented on them.

Speaking through the Deputy Clerk of the Assembly, David Ochapa, at a roundtable discussion on the legislative process for the Disability Bill in Benue State, organised by the Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) in Makurdi, Dajoh expressed optimism that the executive’s commitment to the bill would mark breakthrough for PWDs in the state.