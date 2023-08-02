Purchase 3000 vehicles locally, MAN tells FG

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to purchase the 3000 vehicles he promised from local manufacturers to boost production in…

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to purchase the 3000 vehicles he promised from local manufacturers to boost production in the country.

In a statement by its Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, MAN said the 3000 units of 20-seater buses promised to be procured from indigenous automobile industries which would serve as a golden opportunity for the federal government to demonstrate unfailing commitment to the implementation of Executive Order 003.

The statement, which was a reaction to the presidential address on Monday, said it demonstrated an appreciation of the downside of the recent economic policy measures taken by the new administration.

Ajayi, while stating that the fuel subsidy was unsustainable and multiple exchange rates was inimical to the growth of the economy, said the president’s intervention to the medium and small-scale industries needed to be diligently monitored to be effective.

