Publisher donates to schools for children in need

The publisher/Executive Director (ED) of NewsDirect, Mathew Ibiyemi, has donated N1 million to Tsion Home and School for Kids and CharisCare International School to mark his birthday.

In a statement, Ibiyemi, who turns a year older on February 5, said the donation is for the schools to furnish two classrooms with furniture, shelf, board, fan, writing materials, textbooks, uniforms and sportswear.

He said the donation marks a significant gesture of support for the organisations’ mission to provide a holistic and impactful educational experience for children in need.