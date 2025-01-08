Public service productivity centre accredited for IQA training

The Centre for Public Service Productivity and Development (CeProd) has been accredited as an International Qualifications and Assessment (IQA) Training Centre.

CeProd’s Director General, Dr. Chris Egbu, in a statement, said the accreditation recognises the centre’s dedication to excellence in productivity research and its commitment to enhancing productivity, efficiency and performance for individuals and organisations.

He further explained that the accreditation, marked by Training Centre Code 210 in the United States, enables CeProd to provide specialised training programmes that adhere to international standards for qualifications and assessments.

SPONSOR AD

“This collaboration with IQA positions CeProd as a leader in enhancing employee productivity through high-quality training and development initiatives.

“CeProd can now deliver programmes that meet rigorous global benchmarks, equipping participants with skills and knowledge recognised internationally,” said Dr. Egbu.