Public service is a lifelong enterprise, says Osinabjo

Leaders owe the citizenry the duty and responsibility of selfless service because public service is a lifelong enterprise that deserves commitment, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday evening while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the virtual launch and unveiling of the book: “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader.”

The Vice President who thanked the authors said, “On behalf of Dolly my dear wife, my family, and the OVP team, I thank you all, and I dedicate this book to the people of our country to whom we always owe the duty and responsibility of selfless service.”

The 29-chapter book was put together by 25 journalists and writers known as the “PYO Collective,” and the foreword was written by former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd).

The authors are Richard Akinnola, Azu Ishiekwene, Garba Mohammed, Donu Kogbara, Etim Etim, Arukaino Umukoro, Sadiq Abdullateef, Fatima Mamman-Daura, James Akpandem, Mustapha Ogunsakin, Dayo Akintobi, Dr. Wale Adeduro, Columba Ogah, Haruna Abdullahi, Temilade Okesanjo, Olaolu Beckley, Jude Zoho, Oreoluwa Ogunbiyi, Vitalis Obidiaghaa, Seun Bisuga, Seyi Gesinde, Faith Dafe-Joseph, Muritala Ayinla, Abimbola Olaniyan and Ibrahim Bature.

Former Guardian Newspapers editor, Mr. Jahman Anikulapo, was the book’s Editorial Consultant.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, was the father of the day, while former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) chaired the virtual event.

The Vice President was full of thanks in his remarks at the end of the book presentation.

“First let me thank the Almighty God for the privilege of life and the opportunity to serve. I must also thank a role model and all-time mentor to millions, the Chair of this book launch, General Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, thank you for the incredible privilege of your company today, and I am deeply grateful to you for doing me this honour.”

“Let me also thank former President General Abdulsalami Abubakar for the great honour done to me by the very generous comments he made in the foreword to this book.”

The Vice President also expressed appreciation to the Governors present at the event led by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Plateau State Governor Samuel Lalong, Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel and the Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The Nasarawa State Governor was represented by the Deputy Governor – Dr Musa Akabe.