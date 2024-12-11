Public-private partnership key to ending TB in Nigeria – FG

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has said the public-private partnership (PPP) model for TB control is crucial to ending the disease in Nigeria.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate stated this Tuesday in Abuja during the 2024 National Tuberculosis (TB) Conference. It was organised by the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria (STPN), in collaboration with the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme (NTBLCP) and with support from development partners.

He said private sector engagement is critical, saying the organisations employ large numbers of workers in industries such as banking, oil and gas, cement production, and telecommunications.

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu said tuberculosis is still a leading cause of death in Nigeria, adding that “The country ranks as the sixth highest burden country across the world and first in Africa.”

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2024 also reveals that Nigeria recorded approximately 467,000 TB cases in 2023.”

She said to achieve global TB targets by 2035, the country requires sustained investment, innovative strategies, and a renewed focus on breaking the barriers that prevent people from accessing the care and support that they desperately need.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Nigeria Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo said the TB burden in Nigeria is characterised by large numbers of undiagnosed and untreated cases and huge funding gaps (60% gap in 2023).

He said the dual burden of TB and HIV further complicates our response, while multi-drug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) continues to rise, requiring more complex and resource-intensive treatment strategies.