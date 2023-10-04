Public opinion can’t override constitution, CJN tells new judges

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has said public opinion cannot override the constitution in decisions of the court. Justice Ariwoola made the statement…

Justice Ariwoola made the statement after the oath-taking of 23 the new judges of the Federal High Court at the Supreme Court Complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Several vitriolic attacks are regularly heaped on the judiciary; it is, however, crystal clear that public opinion, no matter how serious or weighty it might be, cannot override or supersede the constitution of the country which we apply in deciding each case,” he said.

“Nevertheless, your lordships still owe your conscience and the generality of the Nigerian masses, particularly those who are looking up to you, the great responsibility of good moral rectitude and acceptable conduct to uphold and consolidate the trust reposed in you.”

He charged the new judges to be impartial, fair and apply justice in the work as their appointment at the country’s perilous time was by divine ordination.

While expressing sympathy for the landmines placed for judges, the CJN said justices were not spirits or superhuman beings yet so much impossible things are expected from them by the society, adding that they must rise above trials and temptations.

He added, “Appointment to the bench is not an appointment to wealth, vainglory, dishonest disposition or ostentatious lifestyle through corrupt acquaintances. The searchlight of the National Judicial Council beams brightly on all judicial officers across the country. The NJC should never, either by omission or commission, be mistaken for a toothless bulldog. It can bark fiercely and as well bite deeply and aggressively, too.

“Our radar is sophisticated enough to detect every form of corruption and wrongdoing by Judicial officers; and we will not waste a moment in taking the necessary action to fish out the bad eggs.”

