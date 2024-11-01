Public officials urged to imbibe Iwanyanwu’s legacy of merit, federal character

Public officials have been urged to emulate the virtue of merit and federal character practised by the late Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the pioneer board chairman of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The call was made on Thursday in Abuja at the valedictory session held in Iwuanyanwu’s honour by the council.

The Director General RMRDC, Prof. Martin Ike-Muonso said the late Iwuanyanwu and the pioneer DG of the council, Prof. Oluremi Aribisala pursued the RMRDC’s vision and mission with passion and dedication.

“In 1988, when the Raw Materials Research and Development Council took its first steps at 28 Berkeley Street, Lagos, Chief Iwuanyanwu, our pioneer Board Chairman, alongside the then Director General, Prof. (Mrs.) Oluremi Aribisala sculpted the council’s vision and mission with unwavering dedication.

“His foresight in promoting strategies and policies to guide the development and utilisation of Nigeria’s industrial raw materials laid the foundation for our country’s industrial growth and self-reliance.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu’s tireless efforts, alongside his distinguished Board members, to reduce import dependency and conserve foreign exchange have left an indelible mark on our nation’s economic landscape. His vision continues to guide us, even as we stand at the threshold of a new era in raw materials management,” Ike-Muonso said.

He stated that inspired by Iwuanyanwu’s pioneering spirit, the council now collaborates with the National Assembly on groundbreaking legislation and that the draft bill aims to revolutionize their approach to raw materials, mandating a minimum of 30% local processing before any export.

He said, “This initiative honours Chief Iwuanyanwu’s legacy and aligns perfectly with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, promising to boost value addition, create jobs, and strengthen our economy.”

Pioneer DG, RMRDC, Prof. Oluremi Aribisala who spoke in the the legacies of late Iwanyanwu said, “There is a place for political appointment. And there is a place for those who have been trained, who have been prepared through years of exposure to make sure that this Nigeria, I believe, this land of promise, the land with abundant resources, yet to be unlocked right from the local government.

“Late Iwuanyanwu as our board chairman then insisted that recruitment must be based on merit with consideration of federal character principles. He said federal character shouldn’t take away merit.”