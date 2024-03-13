Public health is in danger – Physicians

The Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN) has said public health is now in danger in the country. Alphonsus Isara, President of APHPN,…

The Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN) has said public health is now in danger in the country.

Alphonsus Isara, President of APHPN, stated this on Tuesday at the ongoing 40th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference and Golden Jubilee Celebration of the association, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Isara identified the various challenges including the depleted human resources arising from the massive brain drain otherwise known as JAPA syndrome and medical products which are now outside the reach of the common man.

“Medical products including drugs remain out of reach for the majority of citizens as a result of policies and sundry conditions that have prevented manufacturing companies from operating effectively in Nigeria.

FG renames Minna airport after Tinubu

Anti-drug war: Ex-VC urges FG to establish NDLEA offices in varsities

“The obvious challenges facing healthcare delivery in Nigeria include but not limited to the following: a very weak healthcare system, depleted human resources arising from massive brain drain, especially in recent times, poor infrastructure, health insecurity (healthcare in danger), uncoordinated approach to healthcare, lack of political will on the part of government, etc.,” he said.