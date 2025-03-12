PTDF targets 500 youths for oil, gas training in Rivers

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has stated that about 500 Nigerian youths would be trained in the PTDF Centre for Skill Development and Training (CSDT), located at Omagwa in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State, when completed.

Speaking during an inspection of the facility, Ekperikpe Ekpo expressed satisfaction with the progress made, stating that the centre, which is 92% complete, will play a crucial role in training Nigerian youths in vital oil and gas industry skills.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to completing the Centre for Skills Development and Training (CSDT) by the end of 2025, with full academic activities set to begin in 2026.

“I have toured the hostel, which will accommodate over 400 students. This means that once operational, the facility will take 500 youths off the streets and train them in specialised skills,” Ekpo said.

“The next time I visit, I want to see students, instructors, and this place fully running. I believe that within the next few months, the remaining work will be completed so that by 2026, students can begin their studies here to the credit of the Renewed Hope administration.

“This is part of the Renewed Hope agenda, and we must rekindle the confidence of Nigerians in this administration. I am very sure this project will be completed in 2025, so that the school programme can commence next year.

“We must fix this nation ourselves—no one will come and do it for us. This centre is for training low- and medium-cadre skills in the oil and gas sector. If you want to build a nation, you must train its youths with relevant skills. This facility will equip them to be self-reliant and productive citizens,” he stated.

Ekpo assured that the PTDF had been instructed, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure the project is completed this year.

Executive Secretary of PTDF, Mr Ahmad Galadima, disclosed that the training centre project, which started in 2011, is now nearing completion.

He reiterated that PTDF is committed to ensuring the centre becomes a leading training hub, not just for Nigeria but for the entire West African sub-region.