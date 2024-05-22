✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

PTDF moves to bridge professional gaps in renewable energy

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, said its foreign overseas scholarship scheme has been refocused to   bridge identified skilled gaps in renewable energy in…

    By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, said its foreign overseas scholarship scheme has been refocused to   bridge identified skilled gaps in renewable energy in line with its mandate to build capacity within the oil and gas industry.

The General Manager of Projects, PTDF, Mrs Ifeoma Nwokike, disclosed this to Daily Trust on the sidelines of the ongoing screening of prospective candidates for its foreign scholarship scheme from the south-south geo-political zone at the Institute of Petroleum and Energy Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Mrs Nwokike   stated that the foreign overseas scheme is aimed at bridging identified professional gaps within the oil and gas industry in line with its mandate to build capacity, especially in renewable energy within the oil and gas industry.

Mrs Nwokike said successful candidates would be sent to top universities around the world, especially in the United Kingdom.

She listed PTDF areas of intervention in filling professional gaps to include renewable energy, engineering, geo-sciences and environmental studies, adding  that renewable energy is the emerging field in the oil and gas industry which the agency is very much interested in.

She said about 600 candidates have been screened so far for the scheme in the entire south-south zone.

 

