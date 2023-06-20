PTDF deploys fake certificate detection technology

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has introduced fake certificate detection technology as part of its selection interview that will lead to the award of…

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has introduced fake certificate detection technology as part of its selection interview that will lead to the award of scholarships for the 2023/2024 Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS) MSc and PhD programme

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of PTDF, Dr Bello Aliyu Gusau, who was represented by the Head Overseas Scholarship Scheme division, Bolanle Kahinde Agboola at the PTDF office in Abuja yesterday.

The interview process is a continuation of the scholarship process which began on 13th February 2023, with a public announcement inviting interested candidates from across the country to apply for the PTDF Overseas Scholarship in Universities in the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France, China, and Malaysia (GFCM) under its Strategic Partnership Initiative.

The Executive secretary said: “Over the years, one problem that we identified is people coming with fake certificates. For this year we have certificate verification equipment that we’re going to be using, so we’re going to be having one per panel rooms

“The verification equipment was donated by one of our scholars who is also a panelist, Professor Mukhtar Abdulkadir, head of department, petroleum and gas engineering, at the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

The ES said the management is committed to increased efficiency, minimizing cost, and seeking out new avenues for knowledge and technology development.

He said officials of the Federal Character Commission are part of the exercise to monitor the process to ensure that the federal character principle is adhered to strictly.

He urged panelists to treat every candidate that comes with the utmost respect. As that is what is expected of an institution of the federal government concerned with their well-being.

