PTAD ‘ll consolidate on pensioners’ welfare – Ejikeme

The Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr. Chioma Ejikeme says she will consolidate on the reforms which the agency commenced with regards to Pensioners’ welfare.

She stated this yesterday at the agency’s headquarters upon resumption of office for another four year term following her reappointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Daily Trust reports that Ejikeme was first appointed ES in August 2019 and will now run the affairs of the agency for another four years.

She stated that her work is already cut out for her and she is ready to consolidate on the gains of reforms carried out during her first tenure which include completion of manual verification for pensioners, payment of pension arrears, pension recoveries among others.

Ejikeme added, “With the cooperation of my staff, Nigerian pensioners will continue to experience quality service delivery and timely pension payments.”

Also speaking, the Director Corporate Services at the agency, Mr. Sani Mustapha said the ES’ reappointment affirms President Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare of senior citizens.

