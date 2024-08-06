✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports
SPONSOR AD

PSG sign Benfica midfielder Neves in £60m deal

Paris St-Germain have completed the signing of Benfica midfielder Joao Neves in a deal worth up to £60m. The 19-year-old Portugal international, linked with Manchester…

Joao Neves
Joao Neves
    By .

Paris St-Germain have completed the signing of Benfica midfielder Joao Neves in a deal worth up to £60m.

The 19-year-old Portugal international, linked with Manchester United, has signed a five-year contract with the French champions.

After breaking into the Benfica first team in January last year, he became a key player for his boyhood club, making 75 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

Neves joins PSG as the French club looks to move on following the summer departure of star forward Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Neves has been capped nine times by Portugal and made two appearances for his country at this summer’s European Championship in Germany, helping them reach the quarter-finals.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories