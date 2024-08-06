PSG sign Benfica midfielder Neves in £60m deal

Paris St-Germain have completed the signing of Benfica midfielder Joao Neves in a deal worth up to £60m. The 19-year-old Portugal international, linked with Manchester…

Paris St-Germain have completed the signing of Benfica midfielder Joao Neves in a deal worth up to £60m.

The 19-year-old Portugal international, linked with Manchester United, has signed a five-year contract with the French champions.

After breaking into the Benfica first team in January last year, he became a key player for his boyhood club, making 75 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

Neves joins PSG as the French club looks to move on following the summer departure of star forward Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Neves has been capped nine times by Portugal and made two appearances for his country at this summer’s European Championship in Germany, helping them reach the quarter-finals.