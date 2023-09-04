PSC unveils 11-man board members to recruit police officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Monday, formally inaugurated 11 members of the board that will conduct recruitment exercise for the Nigeria Police Force. Members…

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Monday, formally inaugurated 11 members of the board that will conduct recruitment exercise for the Nigeria Police Force.

Members of the board, who were inaugurated at the headquarters of the commission has the Commissioner representing South East zone at the PSC, Onyemuche Nnamani as the Chairman while Olabode Akinbamilowo, a Deputy Commissioner of Police will serve as the Secretary.

Other members of the board include the DIG manning Development Training Department of the police; Muhammed Magaji from Ministry of Police Affairs; Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, the Permanent Secretary of the PSC; Prof. Joseph Olowofela from FCC and Representative of Police Colleges, CP Hassan Yabanet.

Also included were Yusuf Sanusi of Recruitment Department of PSC; Sani Usman Hada of ICT unit of PSC; Barr. Victoria Onyekwuluije of Legal Department of PSC and DSP Ahanmisi Obehi of the Office of Chairman of PSC.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Chairman of PSC, Solomon Arase, said the recruitment exercise would commence in no distant time, adding that it was coming on the heels of Presidential approval for the annual recruitment of 10, 000 personnel into the Force.

According to Arase, it was part of Tinubu’s promise during the electioneering campaigns, aimed at strengthening the Nigeria Police towards optimal functionality in resolving the insecurity challenge in Nigeria.

He said the task of recruiting qualified persons, of good conduct and character is no doubt an arduous one, but can be made easier through the cooperation and assistance of our community leaders, traditional and religious institutions.

“Every Nigerian who is desirous of Police Reforms in our dear country is, therefore, implored to assist the Board during the recruitment exercise by ensuring that the bad eggs in the society are not foist on the Board, and/or allowed to surreptitiously get recruited into the NPF without alerting the Board through whistle-blowing,” Arase added.

The PSC listed some of the responsibilities of the board as determining and declaring the available vacancies in the NPF that needs to be filled up and drawing up guidelines for every recruitment process in the Nigeria Police Force.

Others include: Determine the online platform to be employed in the advertorials and recruitment of applicants as well as placement of advertorials on national dailies and other forms of information dissemination on the recruitment among others.

The former IGP, however, advised the board members to shun corruption in its entirety and its appearances, saying the should “strive like Caesar’s wife to be above board in the conduct of the recruitment exercise.”

