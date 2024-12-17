PSC approves promotion of 11 CPs, 16 DCPs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 11 Commissioners of Police (CPs) and 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to their next ranks.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, made this announcement in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The 11 CPs were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIG), while the 16 DCPs were elevated to the rank of CP. (NAN)

Ani explained that the promotions were approved at the Commission’s second plenary meeting, where the senior officers underwent both written and oral examinations.

He added that the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Hashimu Argungu, emphasised that from now on, written and oral examinations would be a pre-requisite for promotions at all levels within the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC chairman further encouraged police officers to continually improve and expose themselves to global best practices, including proficiency in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The 11 newly promoted AIGs are: Umar Nadada, Mustapha Bala, Abayomi Oladipo, Taiwo Adeleke, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Nwonyi Emeka, Akinwale Adeniran, Zubairu Abubakar, Fom Joseph, Emuobo Ekokotu, and Garba Yusuf.

The 16 newly promoted CPs include: Kayode Ojapinwa, Emmanuel Ighodalo, Bose Akinyemi, Barayimil Samaila, Martin Nwogoh, Shetima Mohammed, Ibrahim Gotan, Rabiu Mohammed, and Olugbenga Abimbola.

The others promoted to CP are: Adepoju Adewale, Bello Yahaya, Ibrahim Bakori, Hauwa Jibrin, Abayomi Shogunle, Mohammed Baba, and Ezekiel Husseini.

Ani also stated that Mr Taiwo Lakanu, the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Police Promotions at the PSC, led the promoted officers through a rigorous oral interview.

Lakanu advised the newly promoted officers to focus on the responsibilities that come with their new positions and urged them to serve the nation with dedication

He assured that the Commission would continue to ensure that promotions were timely and based on merit. (NAN)