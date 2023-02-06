PSC appoints 3 DIGs, suspends promotion of 19 officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of…

The spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said the new DIGs were appointed to fill the vacant positions created by the retirements of three DIGs representing North Central, North East and North West.

They are Hafiz Inuwa, the Force Secretary, to replace Mustapha Dan-Daura after retirement for North West; Aji Janga replaced Zanna Ibrahim, North East; and Adeleke Bode replaced Sanusi Lemu, North Central.

Ani said the PSC also suspended the promotion of eight Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General (AIG) and 11 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of Commissioners over their refusal to attend interviews scheduled for them.

He said the commission was shocked over their failure to honour the invitation extended to them “especially as the 2023 general elections are just days away.”

He said in spite of that development, the commission has approved the appointment of three AIGs to the

He said the PSC, at its plenary that held weekend, also approved the promotion of 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the rank of Deputy Commissioners; 17 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners and 301 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents.

He said 47 skipped Deputy Superintendents of Police from previous recommendations to the commission were also promoted to Superintendents of Police while 665 Assistant Superintendents of Police were promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Police.

He said recommendations for ACP Nwamanna Nelson, SP Iliyas Casmir and SP Alheri Mamman were also endorsed and the officers promoted to their next ranks after they were absolved of any pending disciplinary matter.