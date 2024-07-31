PRP to Tinubu: Listen to protesters, eliminate wasteful expenditure

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has asked President Bola Tinubu to listen to the demands of protesters by reducing cost of governance and eliminating wasteful…

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has asked President Bola Tinubu to listen to the demands of protesters by reducing cost of governance and eliminating wasteful expenditure.

Dr. Falalu Bello, National Chairman, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, acknowledged the inherent right of citizens to protest and exercise their fundamental freedoms, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), particularly Section 40, which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and association.

He, however, urged the #EndBadGovernace protesters, rallying to pour out on the streets Thursday August 1, to go about exercising this right peacefully.

Bello noted that protests in Nigeria have a rich history, dating back to the first republic in 1965 when Nigerians demonstrated against a tariff increase, stressing that protests are essential part of the democratic process, citing the June 12 protest in 1993 and the Occupy Nigeria movement in 2012, as current examples.

He said, “The current wave of protests in Nigeria is a testament to the resilience and determination of our citizens to demand better governance and improvement in their living conditions. We urge the government to listen attentively to the cries of the protesters and take concrete steps to address their concerns. In the last nine years, the PRP has consistently advocated for good governance in Nigeria. We have called for a reduction in the cost of governance, urging the government to prioritise prudent spending and eliminate wasteful expenditure. We have also emphasised the need to tackle corruption head-on, holding those in power accountable for their actions and ensuring transparency in public transactions. Furthermore, we have pushed for improved security measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all Nigerians.”

The national chairman, therefore, called for peaceful resolution of the issues, urging the youth who constitute 60% of the electorate, to join the party in changing the APC government that has further worsened the life of Nigerians from where PDP took Nigeria.

Bello stressed that in a plural democracy, the collective voices of the people can bring about positive change and restore hope for a brighter future.

“On the other hand, it is equally important that protesters exercise their rights responsibly and peacefully. We condemn any form of violence, vandalism, or harm caused to other citizens or their properties. It is essential that protesters respect the law and order, while also demanding justice and accountability from those in power.

“The PRP calls on the government to listen to voices of reason inclusive of those of the protesters who have advised on how to bring good governance in Nigeria by addressing excessive and wasteful expenditures, bringing prudence into governance, addressing corruption and insecurity in Nigeria,” he added.