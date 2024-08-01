PRP to Tinubu: Listen to protesters, eliminate wasteful expenditure

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has asked President Bola Tinubu to listen to the demands of protesters by reducing the cost of governance and eliminating…

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has asked President Bola Tinubu to listen to the demands of protesters by reducing the cost of governance and eliminating wasteful expenditure.

Dr. Falalu Bello, National Chairman of the PRP, acknowledged in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday the inherent right of citizens to protest and exercise their fundamental freedom.

He, however, urged the #EndBadGovernance protesters rallying to pour out on the streets today to go about exercising their rights peacefully.

Bello noted that protests in Nigeria have a rich history dating back to the First Republic in 1965, when Nigerians demonstrated against a tariff increase, stressing that protests were an essential part of the democratic process, citing the June 12 protest in 1993 and the Occupy Nigeria movement in 2012 as current examples.

He said, “The current wave of protests in Nigeria is a testament to the resilience and determination of our citizens to demand better governance and improvement in their living conditions. We have called for a reduction in the cost of governance, urging the government to prioritise prudent spending and eliminate wasteful expenditures. We have also emphasised the need to tackle corruption head-on, hold those in power accountable for their actions, and ensure transparency in public transactions. Furthermore, we have pushed for improved security measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Nigerians.”

He, therefore, called for a peaceful resolution of the issues, urging the youths, who constitute 60 per cent of the electorate, to join the party in changing the APC government that had further worsened the lives of Nigerians since it took over from the PDP.