PRP challenges Atiku to provide proof of allegations against opposition leaders

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has reacted to recent claims by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing opposition political leaders of accepting N50 million from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the party expressed its concern and called for a thorough investigation into the serious allegations made by Atiku.

The PRP asked him to provide evidence to substantiate his claims, particularly regarding opposition leaders who might have allegedly accepted bribes from the current administration.

“The PRP firmly rejects Alhaji Atiku’s insinuations. As a party that is committed to advocating for a corruption-free political environment, we call for a thorough investigation into these allegations,” said Comrade Muhammed Ishaq, the party’s Acting National Publicity Secretary.

It added that Atiku’s statements had sparked a wave of controversy in the Nigerian political scene, where the two dominant parties, PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC), had long been accused of systemic corruption and unaccountable governance.

The PRP, a party known for its anti-corruption stance, has been critical of the practices within the major political parties, which it claims have contributed to the erosion of integrity in Nigeria’s political system over the last 26 years.

“The political landscape in Nigeria has been dominated by two major right-wing parties—the PDP and APC. For over two decades, they have perpetuated systemic corruption, unaccountable governance, and widespread hardship for the Nigerian populace,” the statement added.

While denouncing the alleged N50 million monthly payments to opposition leaders, the PRP said it had neither engaged in nor would it ever engage in such practices. “We categorically affirm that the PRP has not engaged in, is not engaged in, and will not engage in the bribery and corruption that have long plagued our nation’s governance,” Ishaq stated.

The PRP also called for transparency and accountability in political dealings, urging Atiku and the APC-led government to provide concrete evidence to prove the accusations. “We challenge anyone—including the APC-led government and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar—to provide substantiating evidence to the contrary,” the party said.

The PRP also urged Atiku to reflect on his own political history before accusing others of misconduct. “We remain resolute in our mission to advocate for the true redemption of Nigeria—one that is liberated from the chains of corruption, deceit, and hypocrisy,” the statement added.