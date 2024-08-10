Protests: Youths present demands to Plateau gov’t

A coalition of youths in Plateau, on Saturday, presented its charter of demands to the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, in Jos, for onward transmission to…

A coalition of youths in Plateau, on Saturday, presented its charter of demands to the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, in Jos, for onward transmission to President Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Plateau residents, largely youths, matched on major streets of Jos as part of the ongoing nationwide protests.

The protests were later hijacked by some hoodlums who began to loot and destroy public and private property.

The situation forced the State government to impose a 24-hour curfew on the Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

Presenting the charter on behalf of the youths, their representative, Mr Sam Ode, said that the demands required the input of both the state government and the Federal Government.

”For the state government, we demand an immediate cut in the cost of governance. We also demand an explanation of how the various palliatives and funding from the federal government are being expended.

”We also call on the state government to implement the minimum wage recently signed into law by the president and reduce the school fees of tertiary institutions.

”For the federal government, we call on the president to end corruption, reverse the pump price of fuel to N300 and also reverse the hike in electricity tariff,” Ode said.

He also urged the Federal Government to cut the cost of governance, re-open all national borders, and embark on judicial reforms.

”I want our leaders to know that these demands are the will of the people toward a pathway for sustainable development. We are not rebelling against the government,” he said.

Responding, Mutfwang, who thanked the protesters for being peaceful throughout the protests, promised to transmit the demands to the president.

The governor promised to enable the active participation of youths in his government, adding that the government would be open to legitimate criticism.

He said that he would be transparent and accountable in distributing the palliatives from the Federal Government to the Plateau people.

”We are doing a lot to boost agriculture, healthcare services, tourism, education, public transportation, sports and ease of doing business to improve the local economy.

”In some areas, we will need the support of the private sector to end poverty and hunger and actualise the Plateau of our dreams.

”I will transmit your demands to the president by next week but all I ask of you is to be patient and support us to succeed.

”We will continue to provide quality leadership to the people and I thank you for conducting yourselves peacefully throughout the protests, ”Mutfwang said. (NAN)