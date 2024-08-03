✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story
SPONSOR AD

Protests: Tinubu Monitoring the Situation – Bagudu

President Bola Tinubu is monitoring the #EndBadGovernance protests across the country, Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, has said. For the third day…

tinubu 2
tinubu 2

President Bola Tinubu is monitoring the #EndBadGovernance protests across the country, Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, has said.

For the third day running, Nigerians have been out on the streets, demanding reversal of fuel subsidy removal and other policies they tagged anti-masses.

The protest have degenerated into violence in some states, with more than 40 persons killed, according to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Human rights activists, public commentators, politicians and other stakeholders have asked Tinubu to address the nation.

In a statement on Saturday, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Tinubu’s silence was worrisome.

“It is worrisome that President Tinubu could remain silent as Nigerians are on the streets demanding for good governance, protection, security and welfare, which are the primary purpose of government, Debo Ologunagba, spokesman of the PDP said in a statement, on Saturday.

However, when he featured on a Channels Television programme, Bagudu, said the president is well aware of the situation and keeping tabs.

“Mr President has been monitoring the situation, as he ought to. Very responsibly, and alert. I am a minister. I also have responsibilities. I have also been monitoring this thing. I have been noting this thing so that I can make inputs.”

“We have been monitoring and listening carefully to hear what is being said and what noting them.”

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories