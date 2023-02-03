✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Oyo

Protests rock Ibadan over naira, fuel scarcity

Residents of Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday took to the streets to protest the non-availability of the new naira notes and the attendant economic hardship in…

    By Kaffi Adenike

Residents of Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday took to the streets to protest the non-availability of the new naira notes and the attendant economic hardship in the country.

The protesters also bemoaned the lingering fuel scarcity in the country and the hardship of the citizens.

The protesters barricaded many major roads in the city, while others carried placards to demonstrate and register their grievances.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the protest brought commercial activities to a standstill as popular roads such as the Iwo Road, Gate, and other roads in Oyo State were blocked by the angry protesters.

