Protests rock Ibadan over naira, fuel scarcity

Residents of Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday took to the streets to protest the non-availability of the new naira notes and the attendant economic hardship in the country.

The protesters also bemoaned the lingering fuel scarcity in the country and the hardship of the citizens.

The protesters barricaded many major roads in the city, while others carried placards to demonstrate and register their grievances.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the protest brought commercial activities to a standstill as popular roads such as the Iwo Road, Gate, and other roads in Oyo State were blocked by the angry protesters.