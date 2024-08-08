Protests: PRP, Al-Mustapha reject calls for military takeover

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has firmly rejected calls for a military takeover of governance in Nigeria amidst rising public discontent over economic hardships. In…

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has firmly rejected calls for a military takeover of governance in Nigeria amidst rising public discontent over economic hardships.

In a statement released in Abuja, PRP National Chairman Falalu Bello condemned the idea of military intervention, asserting that it is not a viable solution for Nigeria.

Bello emphasised that his party, alongside other political parties, offers credible alternatives to the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He urged Nigerian youths, who represent 67% of registered voters, to participate actively in the upcoming elections to usher in a government that truly understands and addresses their needs.

The PRP commended the largely peaceful nature of the protests across the country, including those in Ibadan, Oyo State, where demonstrators expressed their demands for better governance without resorting to violence.

However, the party denounced the actions of individuals who disrupted protests in Kano and Kaduna states, leading to the destruction of public property and theft.

“Protests are an integral part of our democracy, but we demand thorough investigations into the loss of lives and injuries caused by the use of live ammunition by security forces. Accountability must be ensured for those responsible,” Bello added.

The PRP called on the National Assembly to legislate clear guidelines for managing protests, including a ban on the use of live ammunition by security agencies.

On his part, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd) also decried agitations for a military takeover.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Al-Mustapha, who was Chief Security Officer to the late General Sani Abacha, said, “I am, by definition today, a politician. I am looking at this country today from a democratic lens. We have invested in it, and we are investing in it. Our research is all towards the investment of democratic excellence in Nigeria.”

Al-Mustapha emphasised the need for a domestic type of democracy that suits Nigeria’s unique culture, history, and background, rejecting both the parliamentary and presidential systems copied from other countries.