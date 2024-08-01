Protests: Governors, Tinubu’s appointees didn’t do enough – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a lawyer and public affairs analyst, has reacted to the nationwide protest against hunger and rising cost of living currently ongoing. Some Nigerians…

Some Nigerians had scheduled the protest to call on President Bola Tinubu-led government to look into their plight.

According to the organisers, it was supposed to be a peaceful demonstration.

However, violence has been recorded in some states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In the nation’s capital, Abuja, the protest started peacefully at the approved venue but the situation got out of control when mobs started assembling in different parts of the nation’s capital.

Some kilometers from Asokoro, suspected thugs took control of the Zuba-Kuba expressway, restricting human and vehicular movements. Security operatives had a tough time controlling them as they returned to the roads after they were dislodged.

At least one of the youths who barricaded the road was gunned down in the ensuing confusion.

In Niger State, at least six persons were shot dead by security operatives who were trying to restore calm.

In Katsina, aggrieved youths stormed the residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari but did not gain access. However, they lit bonfires while expressing disapproval of the hardship in the land. They also marched to the Emir’s palace.

In Jigawa, angry youths set the head office of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on fire and attacked houses of some politicians. They also looted government warehouses and destroyed facilities.

At least two persons were reportedly killed in the violence.

There were also different reports of killings in Kano.

Weighing in on the situation, Bwala in a tweet on Thursday evening, said he expected all the APC governors to calm the protesters in their respective states.

The lawyer also said ministers and cabinet members of the President Tinubu administration should have engaged with the protesters in their states.

He wrote: “I was actually expecting all the APC governors who share the vision of Mr President for the reform to engage with the protesters in their respective states and calm them down.

“I also expected all the ministers and cabinet members of the @officialABAT administration to go to their respective states and engage in dialogue and address the protesters who are peaceful

“I also expected that all appointees of Mr president to flood the airwaves TV, Radio, zoom, and social media engaging with the protesters and or millions of Nigerians who are not protesting but share views one way or the other

“Adversity defines loyalty, not longevity or proximity. But alas, majority took cover and are silent. This is disingenuous and unfair to the man who appointed you. Sad.”