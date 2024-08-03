Protests: Forces that cancelled my father’s election now after Tinubu – Abiola’s Son

Jamiu Abiola, son of late Nigerian business mogul, Chief MKO Abiola, has said the forces that annulled the June 12 1993 election and denied his…

Jamiu Abiola, son of late Nigerian business mogul, Chief MKO Abiola, has said the forces that annulled the June 12 1993 election and denied his father the opportunity to become Nigeria’s president have descended on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Abiola’s son, who currently serves as Special Assistant (SA) to the President on Special Duties, said those protesting against hardship and demanding improved lives, were emotional and have not sat down to reflect on Tinubu’s achievements.

Jamiu spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s coverage of the ongoing protest.

The protest is expected to last from August 1st – August 10, with some of the protesters saying they would not stop until the president accedes to their demands.

Abiola’s son said some Nigerians have not got used to the fact that God did not destine them to win the 2023 general election, hence trying to make things difficult for the government in power.

According to him, “There are some people who have sinister motives. The same people that worked against my dad and cancelled his election. Do you think they would want someone who was trying to support my dad to become president and succeed? It’s the same forces that we have now.

“Sometimes for things to get better, it has to get tough. It’s a test and it’s from God. You see, God is testing people and it’s not just in Nigeria. There’s the hand of God in everything.

“A lot of Nigerians are looking at this president like every other president because a lot of them have experienced broken promises in the past. So as far as they are concerned, anything that seems difficult is another broken promise.

“The president we have now is a different kind of president because he believes in democracy, he believes in and loves the common man. He needs to be given time. Those protesting are emotional and have not sat down to think of the president’s achievements since he assumed office.”