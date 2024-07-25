✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
protests erupt in washington after netanyahu’s speech to us congress

At least five people have been arrested and police used pepper spray on protesters on the streets of Washington DC.

This came after large numbers of people gathered to protest against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who spoke to US lawmakers Wednesday.

Netanyahu blasted the demonstrators, calling them “Iran’s useful idiots”

Speaking to the US Congress, he said America and Israel “must stand together” and that “our enemies are your enemies”

He recalled the Hamas attacks of 7 October – when 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage – calling it a day that “will live in infamy”

Some Democratic Party lawmakers have made clear their opposition to Netanyahu’s address and did not attend the session

The PM’s speech comes nine months into Israel’s campaign in Gaza. More than 39,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas run health ministry.

Meanwhile US President Joe Biden remains ‘optimistic’ about a peace deal in Gaza despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to ‘finish the job’ in his speech, according to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Also, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi slammed Netanyahu’s speech, calling it “by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honoured with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States”.

The California congresswoman holds enormous influence over the Democratic Party, and had skipped the speech earlier today in boycott of the timing of the visit. (BBC).

