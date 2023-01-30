Protests as Buhari commissions projects in Kano

Some youths on Monday pelted the aircraft and advanced motorcade of President Muhammadu Buhari with stones during the president’s visit to Kano state, Daily Trust…

Some youths on Monday pelted the aircraft and advanced motorcade of President Muhammadu Buhari with stones during the president’s visit to Kano state, Daily Trust reports.

The president had arrived in Kano around 10am to put an end to a back and forth between the Kano state government and the presidency on whether or not the president would keep to his schedule visit to Kano following reports of protest against his visit to Katsina state last week as a result of the perceived maladministration of the government he heads.

But despite their action, the president commissioned numerous projects such as the Dala Inland Dry Port and the Independent Power Project at Kumbotso local government area of the state,

He was departing Zawaciki to the Emir’s palace when young boys in their tens were seen aiming stones at the chopper which was already airborne.

Kano now ready to receive President — Ganduje

Ganduje: I asked Buhari to postpone Kano visit over new naira deadline

Another incident reportedly occurred after the advanced party of the president departed the Emir’s palace to Ahmadu Bello Way for the commissioning of the Tier IV Data Centre and Galaxy Backbone Limited Office Complex, several young people also in their tens pelted the vehicles with stones with many running helter skelter to avoid being cut up in the ensuing commotion.

At the Hotoro area of the state where the president went to commission the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange, youths also took to the streets after the president had departed and were pelting the convoy with stones, a situation that led the security operatives in the convoy to fire warning gunshots into the air and later fire teargas canisters to disperse to gathering mob.

Daily Trust gathered that after the security left the scene, the youths started bonfires at different locations on the road.

There were similar protests after the president commissioned some projects in Katsina last week.

After the Katsina incident, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje wrote to the president to reschedule his planned visit, citing discontentment as a result of the fuel scarcity and the new Naira notes policy of the apex bank as a security threat.

However, the governor backtracked after the president ordered for the extension of the deadline for the old Naira notes.